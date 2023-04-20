SHREVEPORT, La. - The non-profit, Rock Solid, is getting ready for the summer swimming season.
The organization has a four-year contract. This comes after a whirlwind of events last summer between Rock Solid and the City of Shreveport that almost led to the organization losing its contract to an Atlanta-based company, USA Management.
In preparation for summer 202,3 Rock Solid has hired about 20 high school and college students to be lifeguards and needs 20 more. The non-profit teaches people from ages 6 months to senior citizens how to swim, and it also operates city pools.
Aside from the mandatory Red Cross standards and emergency protocols and procedures, Rock Solid has hired a social worker who specializes in relationship building. This is to give lifeguards additional tools to work with kids and their families who use the pools. Executive Director Shelley McMillian believes Rock Solid is the best organization to work with the city because of the relationships they've built.
"This year has just been smooth sailing. I mean, we got the contract bid. We are working through signing the contract right now. Everything is fantastic between us and the city. So easy peasy. You know, it's got a four-year renewal contract so it definitely helps me sleep better at night over the next four years. But it's something we've been doing for 13 to 14 years. I'm not saying we're perfect, but we definitely learned this community what we feel like they need with regard to the water," McMillian said.
The SPAR pools open June 6. Four out of five SPAR pools will be open. For the third year in row Bill Cockrell pool will be out of commission.
Rock Solid will also re-open it's summer camps for kids ages 3 to 14. The organization is hiring 15 camp counselors.