SHREVEPORT, La. - A large crowd packed Great Raft Brewing on Sept. 9 for the Rocktoberfest benefit show for Joshua Evans.
Evans was stabbed in the leg when he was 13, and he has been dealing with medical issues from that incident ever since.
“Last year, I had an aneurysm erupt, and whenever it did, I lost the lower half of my leg below the knee,” he explained. He has another assessment and surgery scheduled in about a month.
Evans hopes to get well soon so he can get back to doing the things he loves: playing with his band, Holy Witch, and spending time with his two-year-old daughter and his fiancée, Allysonn Cheatwood. He and Cheatwood plan to get married in early 2025, after his recovery, and maybe have another baby.
The benefit show featured a one-night-only menu from Dripp, including a sourdough “donutzel” with beer cheese and beer brat kolaches. The beer cheese was made with Great Raft’s flagship “Reasonably Corrupt” black lager, while the brats for the kolaches were a combination of Mahaffey Farms meat and Great Raft’s “Southern Drawl” pilsner.
Four bands provided entertainment: Chicken Hawk, Feral Daughters, Ohm Haus, and Evans’ own Holy Witch. One of Evans’ prosthetic legs sat on stage, serving as a tip jar.
“I just appreciate Great Raft and everybody who’s been around to help out,” said Evans. “Last year, I was down for quite a while, and I had a lot of people help out, and so it’s just cool to have that kind of community and support.”
“We just appreciate everyone in the community who has given to us and supported us and been so extremely generous,” Cheatwood added.