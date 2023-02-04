SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman of quiet courage, Rosa Parks, was born on this day in 1913.
In December 1955, Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus to a white passenger.
That single act sparked a boycott and launched Martin Luther King, Jr. to the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.
But before there was Rosa Parks, there was the 1953 bus boycott in Baton Rouge led by the late Reverend TJ Jemison.
Blacks made up 80 percent of the bus system's riders so it only took six days to force change.
Martin Luther King, Jr. took notice and used the same tactics two years later in Montgomery.