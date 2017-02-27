Stay safe and sound at night by following these simple steps. Plan ahead and let someone know where you’re going. Choose well-lit, heavily traveled areas. There is safety in numbers; when possible, don’t walk alone. Remain aware by not using headphones or your cell phone. Keep your head up and make brief eye contact with people you pass. If confronted, be loud to attract attention. Trust your instincts. If you feel in danger, seek help.
This Safe & Sound reminder brought to you by KTBS, KPXJ, and Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport.