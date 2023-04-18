BOSSIER CITY, La. - Safety and growth are among the top agenda items at Tuesday's Bossier City council meeting.
The council will vote on spending $200,000 to buy 40 new portable radios for the fire department. They will also be considering spending $600,000 on security improvements at the Municipal Complex.
When it comes to growth, the city's boundaries could expand by 71 acres west of Airline Drive and south of Wemple Road if the council approves an annexation request. There are no concrete plans for the property. It could be used for residential or commercial development. Either way, emergency services could see an impact.
"We're managing with what we have, but you take the distance from there to the rest of the city limits. It's, you know, I don't want to say it's burdensome, but it is something that we're facing. That's probably going to end up becoming its own district and requirements on my end at some point in time. As we continue to grow, we got to grow with it," said Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen.
Councilman Vince Maggio says Bossier City is getting its fifth ambulance.
"It's a good thing anytime you bring businesses and homes and tax dollars and stuff like that. People are worried about the ambulance service. I talked to Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone and we have another ambulance. We have five total now and we'll take a survey. If we think we need another one, we'll put another one in," said Maggio.