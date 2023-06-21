Salon on Youree Drive in Shreveport is still without power almost a week later

SHREVEPORT, La. - Power outages are impacting several businesses in the ArkLaTex. One area is on one side of Youree Drive near Shreveport Fire Station 11.
Avalon Hair Salon is one of those businesses. If it wasn't for a generator they would have been closed for almost a week.
The salon was closed for 48 hours which lost the business $12,000. Heather Harris, a hairstylist and makeup artist, shared how much she lost, "This week for me, probably anywhere between $1,500 to $2,500. You do panic. I mean, it's a loss of income, but I'm a single mom. So, there's no fallback."
Grace Anne Blake, owner of Avalon Hair Salon, went to Texas to buy a generator and it cost her $4,000. "It was exceptionally hard to find. We needed one that was at least over 8500 kilowatts, we found one that's 13,000 kilowatts. Locally I found some smaller ones and people were selling them for exorbitant, exorbitant amounts of money."
This is the first time the salon has ever needed a generator, it's never been without power for more than 48 hours.
The Avalon Hair Salon did have some friends that offered a helping hand.
"I have a friend who owns a hair salon, the Red Door Salon. He called me on Sunday when he saw a post that I made that we were, shut down for two days and that we were actively trying to figure out how to shift and to figure this crisis out. And he offered his salons. I knew I had a backup. That was a wonderful thing," said Blake.
The salon is working with limitations, stylists are only using one blow dryer and one hot tool at a time.