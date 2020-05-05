SHREVEPORT, La - Beauticians, nail technicians, and barbers are hopeful for a reopening by May 16th.
According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Phase 1 one for reopening is tentatively scheduled for May 15th but subject to change.
Local barbers and beauticians spoke to KTBS-3 on Wednesday. Each of them said they are excited but also cautious.
Terri Pugh, owner of Setting The Standard Barbering and Natural Hair Academy on Jewella Street, says the new guidelines are in place to hold barbers and stylists to personal accountability.
"There are things that we should have been practicing anyway," Pugh said. "Such as, making sure that you change combs with every client."
Brandon Woods is a barber at Laneaux's Barbershop on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. He says he misses his clients but agrees with the new changes.
"At this time, we have to follow all the guidelines for all of these safe practices to be," Woods said. "Because we're still not sure about the virus. We only know about the symptoms that a person gives off."