SHREVEPORT, La- The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club held its Wheels and Wishes Auto Show at Shreveport’s State Fairgrounds. The proceeds help first generation college students acquire the skills and support they need to succeed.
Vanessa Brown, Area Director for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club says they couldn't think of a better event to bring the community together.
"Well, we set up a car show because we see a lot of vehicles here in Shreveport. And we wanted to make it a fun community event. And so we came up with the car show and we wanted to have food trucks to really keep our proceeds kind of local here in Shreveport,” Brown said.
There were dozens of vehicles ranging from modern and classic models. Every owner KTBS spoke to was glad to be supporting a good cause.
Several Shreveport Police and Fire Department personnel were at the event. Fire Chief John Lane says the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club will always have their support.
"This is our community, we serve the community as public servants. It's a beautiful day today. The relationship between public safety and the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls club is a strong united bond that we're going to maintain and continue. We're going to support them in every effort,” Chief Lane said.