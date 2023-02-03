SHREVEPORT, La. - We are celebrating Black History Month with a look at Shreveport's connection to one of the most important songs of the Civil Rights Era.
Sam Cooke's famous anthem "A Change Is Gonna Come" was recorded this week in 1964.
Cooke was inspired to write this well-known tune because of a trip to Shreveport in 1963 where he was turned away from a hotel that did not serve Blacks, and where he was later arrested.
"A Change Is Gonna Come" is ranked number 12 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest songs all time.
Cooke only performed the song live once. Right before the song was to be released as a single, he was shot to death at a hotel in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.