SHREVEPORT, La. - Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio is a non-profit organization with a mission of utilizing glass arts as a way to heal and bring joy to the underserved and at risk communities.
It does so by providing free art classes, workshops, lectures to the children at Shriners Hospital, residents of nursing homes, military with a diagnosis of PTSD with their Glass Warrior Program and more.
The Sanctuary Glass Studio offers create-your-own-workshops to the general public and intensive eight-week glass blowing classes and creating glass for Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio gallery. The studio works with individuals to complete commissions. Free demonstrations and exhibitions help raise funds for other nonprofits through auctions and fundraisers.
The glass produced is designed by international award-winning glass artist Eric Hess.
Sanctuary Glass Studio recently purchased the B'nai Zion Temple in downtown Shreveport to grow the art community. It will include pottery, painting, theater and more.
Information on how to help Sanctuary Glass Studio continue its mission to help serve the community and prepare the B'nai Zion Temple for opening, click here.