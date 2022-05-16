TEXARKANA, Ark. – Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into her hometown of Texarkana, Ark. today at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a Meet and Greet downtown at the Crossties.
Dubbed Sarah’s Freedom Tour as she campaigns across Arkansas, her upbeat message sounds promising for the office of governor as are her results in the latest surveys from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
According to the surveys, among 802 likely Republican primary voters, the results for governor were 72.5% in favor of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 16.5% for Francis “Doc” Washburn, and 11% Undecided.
Sanders will likely be facing Democrat Chris Jones who is garnering 60% of the democratic primary vote in the surveys.
When asked what message she is hearing from the voters along the campaign trail, Sanders said, “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and excitement of the campaign.”
She assured the voters she will continue through November making sure they get a chance to know her and believe in what she is doing.
“So far it is resonating, and the support has been strong everywhere we’ve been,” said Sanders.