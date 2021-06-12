SHREVEPORT, La- "I like how you get to see more opportunities and things you can do in life," said Southwood High School freshman Jeremiah.
Jeremiah came to Independence Stadium on Saturday with his brother, Jonathan, and his father, Kevin Lister.
The African American Parade Celebration Committee along with co-sponsors, law agencies, businesses, organizations, and churches in Northwest LA came together to host the first "Together We Can Save Our Youth" event.
"They weren't doing anything in the house anyway, so I said come on, lets go," said Lister. "And I think it's been beneficial."
The Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department, former NFL players, and several organizations and businesses were there. Kids met people at each table and received goodies and lots of advice along the way.
"I'm learning about the problems in our community and how we can fix them," said Fairfield Elementary 5th grader Maddison.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond was at the event and he explained how the police's relationship with the children should start this way, instead of starting in situations that scare them. For example, if police are called to a child's home when their parents are fighting.
"Early contact with police officers needs to be a positive one," said Raymond. "One that shows that we're citizens in this community just like everybody else. We live here, we raise our families here. We just happen to also be involved in public safety. The earlier we can do that and the longer we can do that, especially in those early stages up to the teen years, that's going to help develop them and make sure that they're contributing members of society."
Barbara Norton is the the Founder and Chairman for the African American Celebration committee. She said this is about creating a bridge for kids and their future. All the organizations at the Save Our Youth event hope to provide children with what they need to succeed.
"We know that if we do nothing, what is happening right now will repeat itself," said Norton. "We want to make sure that we give our children a fighting chance. By giving them that chance is giving them the tools and resources that they need. They'll make the decision if they use it. But we'd rather they have it, and not use it, than need it and not have it."
Norton said this was the first event but it will not be the last. She said they plan to have a summer book club, an art day, a talent show day, and a job shadowing day. Those details are still developing.