SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is bringing back the ever-popular 318 Restaurant Week during the week of May 7-13.
Restaurant owners who participated in the past know that visitors and locals love the special deals only available during 318 Restaurant Week.
Restaurants in Caddo and Bossier parishes participate in 318 Restaurant Week by offering one or a combination of the following: $10 breakfast, $10 lunch, and/or a $20 dinner special.
The cost to participate is a $50 gift card to the restaurant, which will be used only for promotional purposes by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau including vacation giveaway packages, the 318 Restaurant Week Giveaway, and meals for travel journalists and media.
The goal of the week-long promotion is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.