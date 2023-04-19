SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to remembering the most dangerous or frightening storm in the ArkLaTex, Joe Haynes mentions the big tornado that hit Bossier City back in 2009.
“That was one of the worst I’ve ever dealt with because I couldn’t find my wife and my son… My wife worked in the American Tower, and they evacuated downtown as the tornado was approaching. In fact it was October 29th 2009, I remember the date,” Joe said.
“I’m on the air, it’s full wall to wall tornado coverage, this thing is cutting through it’s doing damage, John Harvey Toyota, throwing cars around...went through a couple of neighborhoods and tore some houses up. Anyway, I can’t find my wife and son, and I’m just going nuts. It was hours later that my son calls out of the blue and says ‘hey dad, what’s up?’ But everything turned out fine. They were okay so that would be top honors.”
Certainly, Joe’s work over the years have saved lives which in its own way is satisfying.
“It really makes you realize that the storms are affecting those people and when they’re affecting your family. You’re like ‘Okay well this is the real deal and hopefully that’s what God sent me here to do, is help folks out.”
When people think about Joe Haynes, especially during situations of severe weather, tornado warning, a tornado on the ground, Joe is always remains calm.
With leaving the ArkLaTex, there comes some bittersweet goodbyes as well.
Joe says that what he’ll miss the most is the “nicest people you ever met.”
So what’s next for Joe and his family?
“All these years, about 27 years, my wife’s been following my dream which was to do weather and to do it on TV. Our son went to college up in Golden, Colorado graduated and took a job in Frederick… and he’s decided he’s never coming back here, so…we decided to move up to Colorado just to be with our son. It’s time for a change. That’s why we’re doing it.”