SHREVEPORT, La. -- An LSUS student’s memory is living on, eight years after his death. It started with a foundation, then a 5k run, and now a scholarship has been created in his honor.
In 2015, Samuel Walker Lees was studying at LSUS to become a paralegal and working at a local law firm.
“He just enjoyed helping people. He loved sports,” said Sam Lees, Sam’s father.
Sam struggled with prescription drug addiction but he had gone to a treatment program. His family felt he was on the right path and had a bright future ahead, but that April he died suddenly. He was only 20 years old.
“He had what's called acute respiratory distress syndrome. And his lungs filled up one night and he passed away,” said Lees. “His younger sister was a senior at Loyola. It was right at her end of her year. And it was really tough on all of us”.
The same year his family wanted to do something to honor him.
“We started the Look in the Mirror Foundation. I did speak to young adults about being, you know, the best they can be, but look in the mirror, you know, don't blame somebody else for your problems,” said Lees.
Now in 2023, thanks to that foundation they’re doing even more: awarding a full scholarship to a LSUS student. To qualify they have to be a Captain Shreve High School graduate and meet financial need and academic requirements. If they keep a 3.0 grade point average they can keep the scholarship for three years.
“Excited to do it. We know Sam is smiling down on it. Is that because he was always for the underdog and and I know he's proud of what we're doing in his memory and that's why we're doing it,” said Lees.
The first scholarship will be awarded this fall.
“We're excited about it. And look forward to meeting the first person that gets the scholarship in Sam’s memory,” said Lees.
The fourth annual Sam's Run 5k will also be held June 3. It starts at 8 a.m. at LSUS. All funds raised will go to the Look in the Mirror Foundation.