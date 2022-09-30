Sci-port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team work together to bring a sensory room to George's Pond

Sci-port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote two brands and bring new elements of entertainment and education to guests of all ages.
In support for Sci-Port Discovery Center, The Mudbugs Hockey Team will introduce the new Sci-Port Sensory Room designed for fans who need a quiet retreat during the games. This sensory room will be equipped with items such as coloring sheets, fuzzy rugs, soft lighting, fidget toys, weighted lap blankets and vests, sensory toys, and more.
“Sci-Port is proud to collaborate with The Mudbugs for this season,” says Sci-Port Executive Director Dianne Clark, “we want every fan to have a positive experience while enjoying the hockey games”.
The Sci-Port Sensory Room opened September 23 for the first home game of 2022-2023.
The Mudbugs are celebrating disability awareness weekend Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. There will be a pre-game skate for everyone and a post game signing with the Mudbugs. Purchase tickets here.