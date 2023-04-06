SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center is hosting the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program.
All of Us aims to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs. To do so, All of Us is asking 1 million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information—information like where they live, what they do, and their family health history.
Shreveport is one stop on the All of Us Journey’s national tour. Sci-Port invites you to attend this event to learn more about the research program and how it could advance individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us.