SHREVEPORT, La. - Your last chance to see an IMAX movie on film is coming soon at Sci-Port Discovery Center, real soon. The final showing is Sunday afternoon and then no more.
No worries though. The IMAX dome theater isn’t going anywhere. It is actually getting an upgrade and going digital. In order for that to happen, the theater is shutting down for the next two months.
While education videos will remain, the big change is that full length movies are coming to Sciport, including Wakanda Forever and Avatar.