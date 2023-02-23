SHREVEPORT, La. - February was officially declared as the second annual Early Education Month during a Caddo Commission meeting where children, parents and educators were recognized.
Studies show that childcare is often the most expensive item for struggling families, which makes programs like head start are especially important for the 57% of Louisiana children born to low income families.
The declaration of Early Education Month is to serve as a reminder of the need for robust improvements in early child care and education that will ultimately effect the lives of Louisiana's children.
The head start program in Caddo and Bossier Parish started in 1966 with just over 2,000 students. Today, the program boasts 14 head start centers with a budget of over $13 million.
Early Head Start Director Greg Bradley addressed the commissioners and took the time to recognize several parents that became educators as well as Head Start success stories like former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and many other former and current city officials and leaders.
"Over the 50 plus years of operation, the Head Start program has assisted tens of thousands of preschool children to become kindergarten ready and to become successful in life. A significant number of our students that apply for the Magnet school program in Caddo Parish are accepted. Additionally, Head Start has been instrumental in supporting parents through job opportunities within the head start and early head start program," said Bradley.
Parents in Bossier can sign their child up for early childhood education classes this weekend. Registration is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at First Bossier's Field of Dreams on East Texas Street.
Click here to begin the Caddo Parish Smart Start application.