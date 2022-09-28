SHREVEPORT, La. - Students, faculty and staff of First Baptist Church School in Shreveport participated in See You at the Pole Wednesday morning – a global day of student prayer. The program took place on the front steps of Dodd Hall at 533 Ockley Drive and was led by 6th through 8th grade students. Approximately 400 students participated.
See You at the Pole is a prayer rally where students meet at the school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school, and nation to God. See You at the Pole is student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led.
The program at First Baptist Church School included an opening from Head of School, Dr. James Gillespie, the Pledge of Allegiance, Pledge to the Christian Flag, and Pledge to the Bible. Also, students read scripture and lead prayers for the school, the community, and the nation.
See You at the Pole, the global day of student prayer, began in 1990 as a grass roots movement with ten students praying at their school. Today, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September.
More about First Baptist Church School
First Baptist Church School, founded in 1971, is a Young 3s thru 8th grade school and mission of First Baptist Church of Shreveport. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) and serves more than 400 students per year. The school is located at 533 Ockley Drive on the First Baptist Shreveport campus.