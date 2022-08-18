MINDEN, La. -- Seeds Women's Center in Minden is stepping up now that Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is leaving the city and many mothers are still in need of services.
The center has seen an uptick this week and they expect that'll continue since resources will be limited now. The center says they are ready to lend a hand. KTBS 3 talked with CEO Amber Bradford who says years ago she found herself trying to navigate an unplanned pregnancy and it was a center in Shreveport that gave her the guidance she needed, now she is able to pay it forward.
"We are growing abundantly not just because of the closings of those clinics but because there is a need for support and that is our main goal, whenever they come through that door whatever happened in the past this is right now," said Bradford.
The center welcomes the influx because they say they are here to help. The center relies on donations to provide free services to those in need. Click here if you would like to help.