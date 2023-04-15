SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Green Neighborhood and Education Program will team up with senior citizens from the Lakeside Recreation Center and 4-H students from Booker T. Washington High School to plant Sunflowers seeds on Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. – 11: 15 a.m. to beautify the center and improve the environment.
This is part of the neighborhood Sunflower planting effort that began last year. Back in April of 2022, eight city recreation centers and eight Shreve Memorial Libraries planted seeds at their facilities.
“It was wonderful driving from library to library and park to park to view the tall, bright colored flowers. This type of beautification is needed to show citizens just how beautiful urban neighborhoods can be”, says Casaundra Calloway Neighborhood and Education Program Director at Shreveport Green.
This year the project is made possible by Capital One, Carolyn W. & Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation, Red River Federal Credit Union and Walmart Store #448. This year seven city recreation centers and ten Shreve Memorial Libraries will be beautified by Seniors who are members of the Park Advisory Committees and Library Staff and volunteers during April 17-21 to observe Earth Day week.
Sunflowers make any place look beautiful, but they also: to help detox soil, attract birds, attract insects that pollinate plants like bees and other good insects, and sunflower seeds (after harvesting them) are good for eating and providing nutrition.
If seeds are planted now they can be expected to fully bloom in early June.
We invite Shreveport residents to visit the Shreveport Green office to pick up a free packet of Sunflower seeds (50 in a packet) to beautify their yards or school grounds.
Seeds are given out on a first come first serve basis. Citizens can stop by Shreveport Green office, 3625 Southern Avenue to pick up one packet per person one day during Monday – Wednesday from 2pm-5pm only.
For more information, contact Ms. Calloway at 219-1888 ext.20 or by email: ccalloway@shreveportgreen.org.