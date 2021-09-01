SHREVEPORT, La. - This September, choose to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways to help end hunger.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to make a real difference. Your cash donation is even multiplied ten-fold when donating. You can donate all month, but Hunger Action Day, a special day of giving, is set aside for Sept. 17.
By the way, the Food Bank of Louisiana has a new facility at 285 Mt. Zion Road in Shreveport. That's between Hwy 3132 and Bert Kouns Industrial Drive, and Linwood Avenue and I-49.
This month, we encourage you to do your part and help our neighbors in need.
Thanks to Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean for sponsoring this drive.
The mission of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is to serve as the primary resource for fighting hunger in Northwest Louisiana. Our vision is to ultimately end hunger in Northwest Louisiana by ensuring consolidated network of effective food collection and distribution which will provide universal access to food for the needy in our communities.