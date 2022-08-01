Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday.
One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting their Purple Star certification. For a school to receive this distinction they have to meet 5 to 6 criteria points. This includes having a military liaison on every campus, military clubs, a website with information and resources specifically for military families, and having teachers go through professional development training.
During back to school night for military families one mother explained that a school with a Purple Star certification makes transitioning to another base easier knowing they have the resources needed to succeed.
Bossier schools will go in front of the board with their resolution proposal for approval this Thursday.