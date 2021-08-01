SHREVEPORT, La- Several residents near Airport Park had their cars broken into and burglarized by two unidentified men. The crimes happened on W. Twin Oaks Circle after 12:30 a.m. on Friday. Resident Chris Wagner, who has lived there for over 60 years, spoke up after the burglaries.
Wagner said she never experienced anything like this in the years she and her husband have lived in the neighborhood. A neighbor's security cameras captured the two suspects going from house-to-house. That footage was turned over to Shreveport police. Some footage was shared with KTBS.
Wagner said they believe the two men, who appeared to be young, had a long gun as they went through the four vehicles. Wagner said they were in her car for almost 20 minutes. They stole change, went through compartments in her car, and left her wallet and credit cards in the street.
"I was disgusted," said Wagner. "I was more sad than afraid, and I thank God that we didn't open the door at the time when it happened. We didn't get the phone call until 4 o'clock that morning. So if we got the phone call right then, somebody would have gotten killed. Both of us would have been dead right now," Wagner said if they were notified during the burglary, her husband likely would have gone outside to check.
"It's bad, you know everybody needs to watch their surroundings," said Wagner. Because of the incident, Wagner said her family is investing in outdoor lighting and surveillance cameras.
According to the community crime map, updated with information from the Shreveport Police Department, there have been 85 car burglaries in Shreveport from July 1st through July 27th. That count does not include the incidents from this story.
KTBS reached out to Shreveport police about these crimes, and no other information was provided.