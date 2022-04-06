SHREVEPORT, La.- The Sewing Shop in Shrevecity has officially closed their doors. Customer say the business allegedly did so without returning customers sewing machines.
The Better Business Bureau said customers can call 318-222-7176 and schedule a time to pick up their sewing machine, then retrieve it on Friday, April 8th at their scheduled pick-up time.
If you have issues with a business, contact the better business bureau at 797-1330. The office in Shreveport serves Northeast Louisiana and parts of East Texas.