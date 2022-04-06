SHREVEPORT, La.- The Sewing Shop in the Shreve City Shopping Center abruptly closed its doors last week, leaving customers with no notice on when or how they could retrieve sewing machines left there for repair.
The Better Business Bureau said customers can call 318-222-7176 and schedule a time to pick up their sewing machine, then retrieve it on Friday at their scheduled pick-up time.
If you have issues with a business, contact the better business bureau at 797-1330. The office in Shreveport serves Northeast Louisiana and parts of East Texas.