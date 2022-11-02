SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire.
Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house.
"Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We have to do all hazards. So, we are very versatile in in many different areas of emergencies," said Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr. "But we also need the same thing when it comes to community."
Residents within a 40-mile radius of Shreveport can go into Hidrent, select from a variety of needs such as:
- install light fixtures and ceiling fans
- make small furniture moves within the same house or neighborhood
- hang holiday lights and decorations
- install smoke detectors or replace batteries
- hang pictures, mirrors, curtains, artwork and more
- haul off junk that’s just lying around
- assemble tables, chairs, beds, desks, dressers and other furniture
- install a wall mount and hang your flat-screen TV
- clean gutters
- wash decks
- do general handyman work, meaning anything not regarded as plumbing, HVAC or complex electrical work.
Hidrent CEO/President Dave Heimbuch says, "We give them that direct connection to somebody that they can trust and feel safe having in their home. It's beneficial for single women, stay at home moms, and the elderly community."
When a task is chosen, Hidrent will give privide an estimate based on the current trend in the area. Then once an off-duty firefighter accepts the request they will quote their price.