SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – The Walk Across Texas is in gear and Shelby County will start getting fit with the program starting August 7.
The goal is to Get Up and Get Fit together by setting a goal of walking 830 miles in eight weeks, which is the distance across Texas, from Longview to El Paso.
A solo walker up to a group of eight people of adults and youth can register online to walk anywhere, the park, your neighborhood or wherever your feet will take you to meet the goal.
Any activity equivalent to walking, such as cycling, swimming, gardening or dancing can be counted as miles.
Registration packets can be picked up at the Shelby County extension office.
For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension at 936-598-7744.