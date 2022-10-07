BENTON, La. - The annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Louisiana Trooper Foundation, Inc. (501-C-3) and the Louisiana State Troopers Association (501-C-5). These Organizations serve as charitable facilitators of community service initiatives embraced by your Louisiana State Troopers throughout our state.
Silver Star Steakhouse will provide a delicious meal the day of the event.
Whether through a children’s camp in north Louisiana, security, equipment or disaster relief across our state, your financial support is critical to ensuring the success of these charitable missions. Thank you for joining us as we “Shoot for the Blue!