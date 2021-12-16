BOSSIER CITY, La.--Santa's helpers were out on Thursday evening. Bossier police officers were out for their annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event held at the Walmart on Airline Dr.
Children who made Santa’s nice list got the chance to fill their carts with gifts to go under the tree. Some shoppers knew exactly what they were after as soon as they hit the aisles.
“I picked up things that can help me, I am in martial arts, and I really need this stuff. Martial arts is my talent it’s my passion and it is a gift from God,” said Marcuan Brown.
“Marcuan enjoyed everything, and he knew exactly what he wanted,” said reserve officer chief Don Razinsky.
According to Razinsky officers look forward to this event each year.