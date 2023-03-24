SHREVEPORT, La.-A Louisiana lawmaker is pushing a bill that could raise the salary for state lawmakers. If House Bill 149 passes, lawmakers in Louisiana will get their first raise in more than 40 years.
The current salary for representatives, which was set back in 1980, is $16,800 dollars. The HB-149 would more than triple that pay to $60,000.
The $60,000 figure was chosen by computing what the original salary would be in today's dollars, which is $64,000. That number was then rounded down to $60,000.
The bill was introduced by Independent Rep. Joe Marino who says it's essentially a cost of living adjustment that would make the position more attracting to qualified candidates.
"We want to be able to attract a broader and more diverse group of people to this job and at $16,800 dollars for the level of commitment that it takes to be a representative or a senator, it's just cost prohibitive for most people. I'm trying to open up this job to more people and not have our legislature eventually move towards a body that's either independently wealthy or retired, " Marino told KTBS.
Marino says this increase is a long time coming, but there are some who believe $60,000 is just too much of an increase.
"It's a large jump from where they're under paying us know, but it's not too much money for the amount of time it takes to do the job. "
Marino says he compared the current representative salary to the salaries of other state positions like the governor's seat, which has increased since 1980 from $53,000 to $130,000 in 2020.
State Rep. Ray Crews (R) shared his opinion on HB-149. He says legislative positions should not be seen as jobs but rather as a public service.
"Is this an occupation that we're intended to do for decades? I don't think so. I personally think politics is not a place you sit and stay. $60,000 dollars a year, some people will probably do it and say you know what, 'I'm going to do three terms in the House, three terms in the Senate, and then I'll go for something else' and they will never have a normal job again and they'll kind of lose sight of what's involved in being an employee and being a citizen outside of politics."
Lawmakers typically shy away from voting to increase their own pay and it should be noted that Rep. Marino will not be one of the lawmakers that benefit from HB-149 if it passes.