SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreve Memorial Library is more than a place to check out books. It's a community center.
While temperatures remain record high all twenty-one locations across Caddo Parish serve as certified cooling centers. For anyone stuck in the heat the library offers air conditioned shelter and free water.
The library has programs for all ages. When it comes to preparing children for school, the Shreve Memorial Library is holding summer reading programs to keeps kids and teens get on par with their reading level. For students preparing for college, there are free resources for teens getting ready to take the SAT and ACT.
For adults the library offers coding classes, resume building, art classes, finance courses, and more.
All of their activities and resources are free. The library is a great place for children to find out what their interests are by participating in all of the different activities the library has to offer.
You can visit, www.shreve-lib.org, for all the upcoming events the Shreve Memorial Library has to offer.