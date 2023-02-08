SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is joining UNESCO and UN-Women in recognizing and celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with STEM and STEAM programs for girls and children now through February 13.
The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated annually on February 11. The Day was implemented by UNESCO and UN-Women, in collaboration with institutions and civil society partners, as a way to promote women and girls in science. This day is an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.
Throughout the week, children and teens will learn about women who have left their mark on science, technology, engineering and math, such as Katherine Johnson, Mae Jemison, Rosalind Franklin and more. In addition, children will be able to participate in many hands-on STEAM activities including building a terrarium, working with robots, completing mathematical challenges, testing circuits, constructing models of the Brooklyn Bridge, and more.
The programs and materials are free to participants. Registration is required for some programs. Children and teens are encouraged to participate. Programs are taking place in Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish on the dates and times listed below.
Tuesday, February 7
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearn Avenue 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Mae Jamison”
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Apollo 13”
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Teen Tuesday: International Day of Women and Girls in Science Snap Circuits”
Wednesday, February 8
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Preschool Story Time: Science!” 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Whippersnapper Wednesday: International Day of Women and Girls in Science”
- *Registration required.
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Lava Lamps!”
- *Registration required.
- Mooretown Branch 4360 Hollywood Avenue 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science”
Friday, February 10
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Movie “Hidden Figures”
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. “International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Women in Science - Who Am I?”
Monday, February 13
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
- 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Grow a Rainbow!”
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. “International Day of Women & Girls in Science: Movie "Hidden Figures"