SHREVEPORT, La.-A bill the Louisiana legislature will consider seeks to restrict minors' access to certain library materials.
Critics are concerned the proposal will violate the first amendment and weaponize the state board that approves funding for library construction projects.
In his recent Protecting Innocence Report, Attorney General specifically targets sexual content that he says is too easy for children to access.
That report led to lawmakers to file a bill that would put controls on library cards for minors.
The Attorney General says the goal is to keep sexually explicit materials out of hands of kids while encouraging librarians can promote healthy viewpoints.
However, critics of the bill throughout the state and in Shreveport say its a solution in search of a problem.
"Shreve Memorial Library has no interest in governing anyone's children," said executive director John Tuggle during a Caddo Commission meeting Monday.
Tuggle says most of the changed proposed by the Attorney General already exist.
For example, Tuggle says there are already age restricted library cards and ways that parents can filter e-content.
He says the library system works to appropriately label books by age, but ultimately parents are responsible for their children and what they read.
Tuggle believes this new legislation borders on censorship and if it passes, it could take rights away from parents.
"We want maintain parental rights and not ask a government agency such as the library to actually play censor. So, if that one piece of legislation were to pass, you'd be asking librarians to make decisions for the parents and we are against that. We prefer to reserve those rights for the parents," said Tuggle.
Tuggle told KTBS he believes the possible legislation could negatively impact the service provided by the state's library system.
"This piece of legislation, if interpreted incorrectly, could actually have libraries discriminating against certain marginalized groups and we would want to avoid that."
A press release on the Attorney Generals Innocence Report says "Nowhere in the report are there calls for banning books or censoring voices."
If you see a book that you believe is inappropriate or incorrectly labeled, contact Shreve Memorial Library.