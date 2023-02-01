SHREVEPORT, La. – This February, Shreve Memorial Library is inviting everyone to join in the African American Read-In as part of African American History Month Celebration. Library patrons can join the celebration by visiting any Shreve Memorial Library branch and checking out books by African American authors and about diverse issues. The library is also hosting programs for children. The African American Read-In starts February 1 and runs through February 28.
Children’s programs include storytime, songs, poems, crafts, and more, highlighting African American stories, authors, and the achievements of African Americans. The programs are free. Children and their caregivers are encouraged to participate. Children’s programs will take place throughout the month at the branches listed below, on the dates and designated times listed:
Wednesday, February 1
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Story Time
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
- And on Wednesday, February 8
- 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day, Read Me a Story!
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., African American Read-In Story Time
- And on Wednesday, February 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
- And each Thursday at 4:00 p.m., African American Read-In Story Time
Saturday, February 4
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Story Time
Monday, February 6
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Story Time
Tuesday, February 7,
- North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian
- Each Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Story Time and Crafts
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Story Time: The Snowy Day
- Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City
- 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., African American Read-In Pack the Branch and READ!
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Preschool Storytime & Games
Monday, February 13
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- 4:30 p.m., African American Read-In Poetry Recital
Wednesday, February 15
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
- And on Wednesday, February 17,
- 10:00 a.m., African American Read-In Storytime & Crafts
Thursday, February 16
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- 10:30 a.m., Storytime: Celebrating African American Authors!
Saturday, February 18
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., African American Read-In Storytime & Crafts
Monday, February 20 and February 27
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
- 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., each day, African American Read-In: Those Who Paved the way for Change and Equality
Library patrons can visit any of Shreve Memorial Library’s 21 branches to check out books to read as part of the African American Read-In. Each year, the National Council of Teachers of English provides a list of suggested titles to read as part of the African American Read-In. The following titles from the list and more are available for checkout at any Shreve Memorial Library branch. Please note that book titles may be available as books, ebooks and/or audiobooks.
To learn more about the African American Read-In programs at Shreve Memorial Library, visit www.shreve-lib.org.