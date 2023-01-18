SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library is excited to present Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts at the Broadmoor Branch beginning Monday, January 23.
Witness to Change is an adult reading and discussion program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the BHP-funded project, Coastal Impacts: An Integrated Approach for Community Adaptation, Understanding, and Planning
Witness to Change incorporates history, memoirs and fiction titles to spark dialogue about our ever-evolving relationship with water. Discussions will take place at 6:00 p.m. on the last Monday of each month, beginning Monday, January 23 and continuing through Monday, April 24, at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive.
All book discussions are free and open to the public.
Every human being has a relationship with water. It forms our bodies, drives our commerce, and defines many of the places we live. Since civilization began, people have attempted to control water – keeping it close, but in its place. But what happens when the relationship with water changes? How do we react when the sea rises, when land is lost, and when flooding affects our homes.
Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts offers a place to have these conversations. This adult reading and discussion program, led by scholars, offers participants the opportunity to learn more about issues arising from the complex and changing human relationship with water. Library patrons are invited to see how these issues are both local and global, and to join their neighbors in an exploration of how others are adapting to our changing world.
From January to April, Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Branch will explore four different book titles on the subject of coastal impacts. Each book title selected is designed to spark dialogue around issues presented in the books, such as what makes a place home, experiences of flooding, hurricanes, family roots and connections to place, land loss and dislocation, as well as scarcity and adaptation and risk and relocation. Participants will engage in discussions led by local scholar facilitators who will encourage critical thinking about the subjects discussed. Witness to Change book discussions are scheduled as follows:
Monday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.
The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi
Facilitated by Dr. Joshua Rea
Monday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Bayou Farewell: The Rich Life and Tragic Death of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast by Mike Tidwell
Facilitated by Dr. Cheryl White
Monday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Facilitated by Dr. Elisabeth Liebert
Monday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m.
Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore by Elizabeth Rush
Facilitated by Dr. Amy Erickson
Copies of all book titles are available for check out at Shreve Memorial Library.
Witness to Change: Conversations on Coastal Impacts is made possible at Shreve Memorial Library by the Shreve Memorial Library Foundation and a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Witness to Change: Conversations on Coastal Impacts is a program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the BHP-funded project, Coastal Impacts: An Integrated Approach for Community Adaptation, Understanding, and Planning, which will assist local communities to build intergenerational coastal literacy through community conversations around books, film and exhibitions, fostering greater understanding of and support for coastal restoration projects.
For more information about Witness to Change at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.