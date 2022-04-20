SHREVEPORT, La. - The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program is accepting applications. Both high school and college students can apply online at www.shreveportla.gov until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
All candidates must go through the City’s application process, including those who would like to work with local business partners.
Interns will work 30 hours a week for 8 weeks from June 6 through July 29. The program gives students the opportunity to work in city government and with some area businesses.
Local businesses can partner with the city by either hiring interns or by making a monetary donation.