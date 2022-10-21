Shreveport advocates continue fight against domestic violence with kickball tournament

SHREVEPORT, La.-The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office is continuing with plans to host a kickball tournament to raise money for Project Celebration, a group working to spread awareness of domestic violence and provide resources for survivors.
The tournament comes in the wake of a shocking domestic incident that claimed the lives of two children in Shreveport earlier this week.
The District Attorney's Office is teaming with other Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies to compete in "Kick Against Domestic Violence," Saturday, October 22, 2022.
The family fun day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road. All non-competition activities are open to the general public.
Sadly, the park also is the site of the tragic murder/suicide where the victims were a 23-month-old boy and his 10-month-old sister, both kidnapped, shot and killed as the result of a domestic violence incident.
Britney Green, the Chief of Domestic Violence for the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, says the tragic loss of the two children remind her why her work is so important.
"Domestic violence threatens families, and if you don't have safe families, you cannot have a safe communities," says Green who spent the early part of her career prosecuting domestic violence cases and witnessing firsthand how gruesome the outcome can be.
She says this week's murder is especially heartbreaking.
"There are certain cases, certain instances, that really bring all of the tragedy to the forefront, and we experienced that this week," said Green.
Green says domestic violence is the biggest threat to families in Shreveport, a threat that can be quelled by hosting events like the D.A.'s first-ever kickball tournament.
Money raised will go to help Project Celebration continue the important work they are doing in the community.
Domestic violence survivors like Kimberly Danforth are able to be an advocate for current victims.
She says her work with Project Celebration has been extremely rewarding.
"It's more than just a job. It's hard work, but it's heart work," she said.