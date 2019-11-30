SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport and Bossier are officially getting in the Christmas spirit.
On Saturday, the Rockets on The Red lit the Christmas Tree at the river front to kick off the holiday season.
There was food and live music for the celebration. This year features "Le Marche De Noel" where vendors are selling all kinds of homemade items like blankets, jam, and Christmas decorations.
"So, it really was just a collaborative effort trying to, you know, provide something fun for our community," said Mary Helen Marrs, Mudbug Maddness director. "For us to all get together and really kick off the holidays this season."
There was also a fireworks show.
"Le Marche De Noel" is open every weekend from noon to 9 pm through December 22.
Go to the Rockets Over the Red website for more information.