Shreveport Aquarium gears up for shark week and camp aqua next week

SHREVEPORT, La. What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts all about sharks during Shark Week, Sunday July 24 - 31 at the Shreveport Aquarium.
The aquarium’s annual week-long Shark Week event coincides with the popular Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, which has been the longest-running cable TV programming event in history.
Guests can enjoy ongoing family-friendly activities, feedings, games and more. Win a prize on the shark quiz trail, hunt for fossilized shark teeth, observe shark feedings, meet Sherlock our Shark mascot, and take some great photos of their shark themed adventure in the shark photo booth. The first 50 kids each day will receive a cool Shark Party Pack.
Guests can also hand feed and touch the friendly stingrays, close relatives of sharks.
Featured events include Zenon the Zebra Shark's 5th Birthday Party on Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. Come sing happy birthday to Shreveport’s favorite shark and watch her enjoy her clam-flavored birthday cake! And clam-free cake will be available for the human party guests too. Guests can sign her birthday card July 21 - 25.
The LifeShare Blood Mobile will be set up on Sunday, July 24, from noon – 4 p.m. All donors will receive a cool Shark Week Tshirt while supplies last.
The aquarium is home to several species of sharks including reef sharks, white tip sharks, bamboo sharks, swell sharks, a horn shark and a local favorite, Zenon the Zebra Shark. As well as the young epaulette shark pups that were still in their egg cases (mermaid purses) at the shark week event 3 years ago.
“While Shark Week is definitely our favorite week of the year and we have so many fun and engaging activities,” says General Manager Destiny Garcia, “our main goal is to raise awareness of these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures to let people know how important they are in keeping our oceans healthy. We want to encourage the public to get involved in conservation.”
Educational signage portraying the truth about these apex predators and their essential role keeping the delicate balance of the oceans ecosystems in check will be on display, while the retail shop will offer new shark gear, plush toys, games and toys and all things shark related.
Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. The aquarium is open at 10 a.m. with last entry at 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays 9 a.m. with last entry at 5 p.m. For more information, ticket prices and a full schedule of events, visit www.shreveportaquarium.com
