SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Aquarium will celebrate the fourth annual Paddlefish Day on Saturday, March 4 at the aquarium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The aquarium, in partnership with Caddo Lake Institute, has been rearing this threatened species for release into Caddo Lake. Come celebrate and learn all about these extraordinary creatures, and how we can all help them survive.
The event will also have games for children, competitions, air brush tattoos, animal feedings, crafts and more. The celebration will end with a paddlefish send-off where the paddlefish will be transported off-site for their release back into the Caddo Waterways.
Other highlights include:
- Educational displays
- Animal feedings
- Recycled art contest with prizes
- Crafts, airbrush tattoos & games
- Paddlefish release (2:15 pm, Mooringsport City Boat Ramp, under the Historic 1914 Mooringsport Drawbridge, East Croom Street, Mooringsport, LA)
Once common in Caddo Lake, the American Paddlefish completely disappeared from the lake in the 1970s. Through extensive habitat restoration and historic agreements with the Corps of Engineers, Caddo Lake is now prime habitat to restore this prehistoric species.
American Paddlefish populations have declined dramatically, primarily because of overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution. Paddlefish once ranged in almost every river in the Central and Eastern United States and into Canada with the current range now reduced to just the Mississippi and Missouri River tributaries and Mobile Bay drainage basin.
National American Paddlefish Day is a recognized and certified day on March 9 of each calendar year. Shreveport Aquarium submitted the application in 2019 and was awarded the certification for this national day to bring awareness to the plight of the 300 million year old species, the American Paddlefish.
The event is free with admission to the aquarium. Admission prices range from $12.95 online to $17.95 at the door.
Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway.
For more information visit www.shreveportaquarium.com or www.caddolakeinstitute.org.