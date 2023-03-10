SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time, the City of Shreveport was awarded top honors for its participation in the 2022 National Night Out. Shreveport was named a Top 10 winner for populations 100,000 – 300,000 and received a plague of recognition from the National Association of Town Watch for “Outstanding Participation in America’s National Night Out Against Crime.” Shreveport competed against thousands of communities from across all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases.
“To say I’m proud of the Shreveport Police Department and our community is an understatement,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “We had more registered parties and better participation than we ever have had. I applaud the efforts SPD is taking to engage the community it serves and meet people where they are. This is a community that wants to be engaged and I can’t wait to see how we all come together for this year’s event.”
Shreveport had more than 275 registered block parties with more than 27,500 participants citywide. That’s the highest number of participants ever recorded for our area.
The City of Shreveport recognizes the outstanding work of Captain Colette Kelly and the members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Community-Oriented Policing Bureau for coordinating the various activities that made last year’s event the success it was.
Some of the unique activities and events included the Inaugural “Giving Neighborhood Drugs and Crime a Going-Away Party” parade – along with a mayor’s proclamation for the event. Pre-parties included a karaoke contest among city leaders and citizens, a baby crawl contest, Food Truck Night, Light Up for a Safer Shreveport, Clean Up for a Safer Shreveport initiatives, and more.