SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex is letting the good times roll, and the community is taking a king cake along with them.
One local bakery has seen growth since opening its doors a year ago.
Lowder's Baking Company in Shreveport originally opened with just over 850 square feet. In the last month, they've expanded to just over 1600 hundred square feet.
Part of their success are due to king cakes.
This year, the bakery has several sweet and savory options; including a different flavor each day.
Co-Owner Sarah Lowder of Lowder Baking Company says one thing that separates the company's king cakes from the other cakes in the area is baking their cakes fresh every single day.