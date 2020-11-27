SHREVEPORT, La. - Many shoppers were on the hunt for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox gaming consoles.
Black Friday looked different this year as result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this did not stop people from waiting in lines to get shop the best deals.
Best Buy left a few shoppers disappointed, as they put the new gaming consoles they had online and were out of stock for in-store black Friday purchases. However, GameStop had a few game consoles.
One shopper, French Ellis, camped outside GameStop for 39 hours to ensure he the first person in line to obtain the new PS5. Fortunately, his efforts paid off and he walked away with the $499 console.
Although Best Buy did not have new gaming systems in stock, they took extra measures to ensure the safety of their staff and customers during the pandemic.
Best Buy limited their customer capacity to 30 at a time and placed social distancing stickers on the ground while people waited outside.
Many people also took advantage of curbside pickup to curb the spread of the virus.