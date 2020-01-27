SHREVEPORT, La. — Dozens of people took a stand against human trafficking Monday.
It's a problem that affects children, women and men around the world.
Here at home, Shreveport police say they rescue about four or five trafficking victims each year.
The Louisiana Hurricane Response Hub and Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force teamed up today to train the Shreveport/Bossier community on how to identify and handle human trafficking.
Social media is a major contributing factor to human trafficking. Shreveport police Sgt. Chad Daily says that’s where traffickers sell and market their services.
Daily says if you know of someone who is being trafficked try not to stigmatize them and keep an ongoing dialogue with them.
“Try not to talk down to them, don’t label them and reach out to law enforcement and voice your concerns so we can follow up and try to help that person,” Daily said.
The problem also increases during natural disasters which are when many people are most vulnerable.
“Folks have lost their homes, jobs, which can be vulnerable and traffickers can take advantage of that,” said Leanne McCallul, Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force coordinator.
Training participant Wyolanda Hall says today's training is meant to bring awareness to the problem.
“One of the things we would look at was people in the white van,” Hall said. “A lot of their communication is through online services and websites so we don’t have to have to worry about people being kidnapped people are kind of coerced in other different areas.”
Fifty representatives from government, private, and nonprofit agencies were apart of today's training.