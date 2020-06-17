SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will host the COVID-19 Guidelines for Festivals and Events webinar, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 on Zoom. All festivals and public events organizers are invited to participate. There is no cost to attend the webinar.
“We are looking forward to working with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and New Orleans & Company on this webinar,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “It is important that our local partners are equipped with resources and the knowledge they need to plan their events amidst the pandemic.”
Participants can learn about how to host a festival or event effectively while navigating CDC regulations for COVID-19. The speakers will discuss event guidelines, resources, and creative solutions. The speakers include Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser representing the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Mark Romig, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company.
For additional information, contact Aly Velasquez at avelasquez@sbctb.org or 318-213-8266.