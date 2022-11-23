SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will open its doors to homeless men, women and children for lunch in celebration of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24. This Thanksgiving, the Mission will feed 1,300 people a full holiday meal.
Meals will be served at the Mission on Thanksgiving Day to guests living at the Mission and to-go meals will be provided to our downtown neighbors. The Mission will also prepare 1,000 to-go meals that will be delivered into our community by volunteers. Community Renewal assists the Mission in finding families most in need to receive these meals and meals will be boxed together by volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church.
This Thanksgiving meal is truly a community effort. Giving BAK Foundation is providing smoked turkeys for all 1,300 plates and the remainder of the feast is provided thanks to the generosity our community. “Through your generosity and compassion, you have let the most hurting and broken in our community know they are loved and they are not alone,” says Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director.