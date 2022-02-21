SHREVEPORT, La- On Tuesday evening, Shreveport will unveil the new Bakowski Bridge of Lights, turning the Texas Street Bridge into a permanent visual spectacle.
The Shreveport Regional Arts Council has been planning tomorrow’s events for months and they're excited to have all their effort pay off.
Jason Lyons, the creative director has lighting design experience from all over the world, including work on Broadway.
Even though Jason Lyons has experience working with lights, he's never had to light up something so huge.
"But, this is the first time I'm lighting a giant architectural edifice, and to be able to take all the things i've learned about lighting and storytelling and to be able to apply it to the bridge has been amazing
Storytelling is Lyon’s main focus, he wants the bridge to be more than just a light show.
"In a story, there's a beginning, middle and an end, and the idea is that we are going to be able to make the audience feel something. So, we'll create ideas that people can relate to and project those across the bridge."
The bridge will have an array of colors for artists to paint with.
"If we want to do a sunny day, there may kind of a pale blue base and then a bright amber or a yellow sun. If we want to swap that to a rainy day we'll make it a little bit darker, a little bit more foreboding and maybe like some vertical movement that gives us the sense of rain."
The stories are not limited to just a handful. Dozens of students, from fifth grade up to college, have already learned to program their own stories to display on the bridge.
"I've been absolutely blown away by the things they've been able to achieve throughout this process, it's been really wild."
Tomorrow, we'll all watch as the city turns an old and massive web of steel into a canvas of lights for future generations to tell their own stories.
