SHREVEPORT, La- One issue that drew in majority of Tuesdays' city council crowd was, a repeal on part of the Smoke-Free Air Act. That repeal would stop casinos in Shreveport from going smoke-free in August.
However, the City Council's decision was a cliff hanger. The council voted to table the decision. That came after Councilman Grayson Boucher said he spoke with Bossier City's Mayor Tommy Chandler. He explained Chandler was open to the idea of doing the same in Bossier City, where patrons can also smoke in casinos.
"It's disappointing and humiliating to realize that we're so willing to compromise the health of our community in favor of what we keep saying are these jobs," said councilwoman LeVette Fuller.
Concerns about customers making the drive over to Bossier was a concern brought up at the last city council meeting. Now the council will follow up with bossier before revisiting the tabled repeal.
"We are very disappointed that we don't have a clear answer for what's happening," said Ashley Hebert, Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association. "We would have preferred that the ordinance not be tabled. The citizens of Shreveport elected the Shreveport city council not to worry about what Bowser is, is doing."
Councilman flurry, during part of the meeting mentioned they could discuss a compromise. Flurry said they could make the 3rd floor smoke free. The crowd attending the council meeting was vocally unhappy with that idea.
Come Aug.1 , workers will not be subject to 2nd hand smoke. The original ordinance passed last year will go into effect as planned. That is, until action is taken on the tabled ordinance.